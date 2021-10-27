Ulysses 24.2

Share Facebook

Ulysses has released version 24.2 of its eponymous writing app with a new smart markup bar that displays the most common markup tags at the bottom of the editor. Compatible with macOS 12 Monterey and Shortcuts, the update now adds Ulysses sheet links to notes created with Apple’s new Quick Note feature. It also enables you to update posts previously published on Micro.blog from within Ulysses, improves the flow for unlocking Ulysses’ password protection with Touch ID or Apple Watch, enhances Quick Look sheet previews in the Finder and Spotlight, and adds the Command-D keyboard shortcut to duplicate sheets or groups. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 31.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)