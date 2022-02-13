Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ulysses has released version 25 of its eponymous writing app with a few improvements and bug fixes for its macOS edition, plus new features for the iOS edition. On the Mac, Ulysses 25 can now run Shortcuts actions directly from the Share menu in the app, ensures that adding Ulysses sheets to Quick Notes now also works when using the On My Mac section, and resolves crashes when adding a goal, opening the share extension, or replacing many search matches at once. On the iPad and iPhone, Ulysses now supports third-party font apps like Creative Cloud and iFont, and the library is refreshed to bring it closer to Apple’s iOS design standards. Both macOS and iOS editions also receive revamped writing goals to make it easier to see goals with only a little progress in the sheet list and the library. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 31.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)