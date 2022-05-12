Ulysses 26

Share Facebook

Ulysses has released version 26 of its eponymous writing app with a few new features. A small counter now shows statistics like characters, words, and paragraphs, and dedicated buttons provide quick access to publishing and the publishing preview. The update also adds support for publishing to more blogs, simplifies setting up WordPress accounts using the modern REST API, fixes a crash when sharing a sheet, addresses a potential delay when typing, resolves a rare crash on launch, and avoids a crash when dragging a sheet from the Mac to an iPad using Universal Control. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 33.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)