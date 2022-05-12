Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Ulysses 26

Ulysses has released version 26 of its eponymous writing app with a few new features. A small counter now shows statistics like characters, words, and paragraphs, and dedicated buttons provide quick access to publishing and the publishing preview. The update also adds support for publishing to more blogs, simplifies setting up WordPress accounts using the modern REST API, fixes a crash when sharing a sheet, addresses a potential delay when typing, resolves a rare crash on launch, and avoids a crash when dragging a sheet from the Mac to an iPad using Universal Control. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 33.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 31 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Ulysses 26

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum