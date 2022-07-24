Ulysses 27.2

Share Facebook

Ulysses has issued version 27.2 of its eponymous writing app, a maintenance update with bug fixes and improvements for the macOS edition. The release adds the Command-Delete keyboard shortcut to delete table rows and columns, improves table cell layout when using multi-stage input such as Pinyin, fixes handling of links and images inside tables when using Markdown files, makes minor improvements to PDF/DOCX table export, resolves a crash when searching sheet contents, and fixes a bug when stepping through search results. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 33.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)