Ulysses 27

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Ulysses has released version 27 of its eponymous writing app with added support for creating and publishing tables. You’ll get the full spectrum of tabling, from setting headers, aligning columns, merging cells horizontally, and more. You can import tables from Microsoft Word (DOCX), HTML, and Markdown, export to those file types as well as PDF and EPUB, and publish to WordPress, Ghost, and Micro.blog. The release also improves the Markup Bar with smarter suggestions, revises the Markup panel to work inside footnotes and annotations, and updates footnotes, annotations, and notes with Markup to use proper styling instead of tinted text. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 33.3 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)