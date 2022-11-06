Ulysses 28

Share Facebook

Ulysses has issued version 28 of its eponymous writing app, adding support for macOS 13 Ventura—including improved sharing of sheets and support for adding images from Photos. The release now shows previews of images inside paragraphs and tables, updates Revision mode to check text inside tables, and fixes a number of smaller crashes (such as when working with code blocks and numbered lists). Ulysses has also been updated for iPadOS 16, including full support for Stage Manager. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 29 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)