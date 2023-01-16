Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 32 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Ulysses 29.2

Ulysses has issued version 29.2 of its eponymous writing app, a maintenance release with several tweaks and improvements. The update ensures that you can create projects even if the Projects section is hidden, improves performance when exporting sheets with many images, resolves an issue where only one window would be restored on launch, improves VoiceOver description on buttons in the Export window, prevents the app from getting stuck in a crash loop on startup, and resolves a couple of other crashes. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 29.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 32 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Ulysses 29.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum