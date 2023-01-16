Ulysses 29.2

Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Ulysses has issued version 29.2 of its eponymous writing app, a maintenance release with several tweaks and improvements. The update ensures that you can create projects even if the Projects section is hidden, improves performance when exporting sheets with many images, resolves an issue where only one window would be restored on launch, improves VoiceOver description on buttons in the Export window, prevents the app from getting stuck in a crash loop on startup, and resolves a couple of other crashes. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 29.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)