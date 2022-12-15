Share Email

Ulysses has issued version 29 of its eponymous writing app, introducing a new way to work on larger projects such as books, a thesis, or a blog. The Projects feature shows only what’s relevant to the project in the sidebar, provides dedicated content and extras sections for chapters and research, enables you to manage keywords separately for each project, and retains each project’s export style, file format, and preview.

Ulysses 29 also honors a group’s sorting order when exporting, updates the window toolbars to improve interaction with the dashboard and revision mode, fixes the jumping editor text when using variable typewriter scrolling, and addresses a missing Touch ID unlock prompt when waking up your Mac from sleep. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 29.7 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)