Share Email

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook



Ulysses has issued version 30 of its eponymous writing app, giving the macOS version the capability to scribble on images and add annotations to PDFs. (The iOS edition also gains support for adding sketches to your texts using your finger or an Apple Pencil.) Ulysses 30 now enables you to set colors for projects, brings back Favorites in projects, adds Markup to captions (for both images and tables), and improves copy-and-paste for tables so that you can copy between Ulysses and third-party apps like Numbers, Notes, and Excel. The release also significantly improves the performance of large tables, fixes a bug that caused interface settings to be ignored when opening a new window, ensures that sharing a link from Firefox and Chrome works correctly, solves a strange issue with editing Footnotes and Annotations, and resolves a rare crash when creating projects. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 31.4 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)