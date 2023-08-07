Share Email

Ulysses has issued version 31 of its eponymous writing app, adding support for entering equations using LaTeX and having them typeset correctly in your document. Ulysses 31 enables you to preview equations in the editor; export them to PDF, DOCX, HTML, EPUB, and Markdown; and publish equations to WordPress, Ghost, and Micro.blog. The update also enables you to duplicate and archive projects (and even duplicate archived projects), launches faster (particularly for those with large libraries and lots of projects), speeds up downloads of sheets from iCloud, resolves some sync conflicts automatically, ensures embedded PDFs are no longer rasterized when exported to PDF, resolves a bug where erased projects would still appear in backups, fixes VoiceOver navigation of projects in the library, and ensures publishing status of sheets is no longer lost when moving sheets to a project. ($5.99/$49.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 38.9 MB, release notes, macOS 11+)