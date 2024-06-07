Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 34 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Ulysses 35

Ulysses has issued version 35 of its eponymous writing app, adding support for inline linking and introducing full history navigation. Internal links enable you to link from anywhere in your document to any heading, plus create links inside sheets, across sheets, inside projects, and even across projects. Ulysses 35’s new history navigation feature enables you to jump back and forth between recently used sheets, navigate to the last edit, and return to an internal link. Additionally, the app adds a Go menu for quickly jumping to the Library, Inbox, and any project. Ulysses 35 also fixes restoring iCloud projects from backups, adds Dark mode to the WordPress publishing preview, corrects a bug where text would temporarily disappear when using a third-party input method, and resolves a crash when using {alignat} within an equation. ($5.99/$39.99 monthly/yearly subscription from the Mac App Store, in Setapp, free update, 40.5 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Ulysses 35

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum