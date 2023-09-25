Unite 5.0.1

Share Email



In its most significant release since 2020, BZG has published version 5 of its Unite site-specific browser, which enables you to turn any website into a customizable, native Mac app. The update introduces a redesigned app creation tool that simplifies the creation and modification of standalone apps, adds support for working with multiple tabs, adds a Suggestion Library with optimized apps like ChatGPT and Discord, introduces the App Library to manage all your apps from one centralized location, adds a Sidebar mode to streamline multitasking, redesigns the toolbar with an adaptive interface for a more focused browsing experience, and enables you to set custom rules for any URL and forward it to any other Unite app or browser.

Version 5.0.1 adds a trial mode that enables you to try Unite for 14 days with up to 10 apps, partially resolves a Google login issue, adds support for ICNS app icons, and resolves an issue where some custom icons wouldn’t display correctly. Unite 5 is priced at $29.99 for a single license, $49.99 for three Macs, and $89.99 for five Macs. Users with a Unite 4, Coherence X4, or Aerate license can upgrade to Unite 5 for $19.99. ($29.99 new, $19.99 upgrade, 15.6 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)