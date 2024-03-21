Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Unite 5.2

BZG has published version 5 of its Unite site-specific browser with a revamped App Library featuring built-in macOS-style icons for the most popular services and a dedicated AI tools section. The release upgrades the built-in ad blocker, reinstates the option to select light mode for individual sites, introduces additional options for default app window sizes, retains toolbar configurations between sessions, makes it easier to personalize app icons, adds support for manual sorting in the bookmark manager, and fixes a bug where windows would not automatically redirect when redirect URLs was enabled. ($29.99 new, free update, 17.9 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Unite 5.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum