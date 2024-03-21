Share Email



BZG has published version 5 of its Unite site-specific browser with a revamped App Library featuring built-in macOS-style icons for the most popular services and a dedicated AI tools section. The release upgrades the built-in ad blocker, reinstates the option to select light mode for individual sites, introduces additional options for default app window sizes, retains toolbar configurations between sessions, makes it easier to personalize app icons, adds support for manual sorting in the bookmark manager, and fixes a bug where windows would not automatically redirect when redirect URLs was enabled. ($29.99 new, free update, 17.9 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)