Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 29 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

URL Manager Pro 5.0

Alco Blom has released version 5.0 of his venerable URL Manager Pro, first mentioned in TidBITS back in 1996 (see “More Bookmarks than Books, Part III,” 29 April 1996). The app enables you to collect and manage bookmarks in a system-wide bookmarks menu that you can access from the menu bar and that supports most Web browsers, including Safari, Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Firefox, and Vivaldi. Rewritten from the ground up as a 64-bit application, URL Manager Pro now supports macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina, plus introduces such macOS features as Auto Save, Versions, and the Share button. The app is free to download, but it costs $35 to unlock all features (including toolbar customization and importing bookmarks). You can upgrade to the full version of URL Manager Pro 5.0 from previous versions for $25. ($35 new, $25 upgrade, 8.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About URL Manager Pro 5.0

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum