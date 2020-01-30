Share Facebook

Alco Blom has released version 5.0 of his venerable URL Manager Pro, first mentioned in TidBITS back in 1996 (see “More Bookmarks than Books, Part III,” 29 April 1996). The app enables you to collect and manage bookmarks in a system-wide bookmarks menu that you can access from the menu bar and that supports most Web browsers, including Safari, Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Firefox, and Vivaldi. Rewritten from the ground up as a 64-bit application, URL Manager Pro now supports macOS 10.14 Mojave and 10.15 Catalina, plus introduces such macOS features as Auto Save, Versions, and the Share button. The app is free to download, but it costs $35 to unlock all features (including toolbar customization and importing bookmarks). You can upgrade to the full version of URL Manager Pro 5.0 from previous versions for $25. ($35 new, $25 upgrade, 8.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)