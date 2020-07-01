URL Manager Pro 5.4

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alco Blom has released version 5.4 of his URL Manager Pro bookmark manager, adding an Add All Tabs command as well as a Restore All Tabs option (supported in Safari, Opera, Chrome, and all Chrome variants). When you select Add All Tabs, URL Manager bookmarks all tabs in the current browser window and defines them as a smart folder. Selecting the smart folder from the Shared Bookmark menu restores all tabs. The update also brings a redesigned Folder Popup menu in the Add Bookmark window and enables you to launch a selected bookmark by pressing either Return/Enter or the Command-right arrow key combination. ($35 new, free update from version 5, $25 upgrade from earlier versions, 10.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

