Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 30 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

URL Manager Pro 5.5

Alco Blom has released version 5.5 of his URL Manager Pro bookmark manager—now a macOS Universal app that will run natively on both Macs with Apple’s M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). Compatible with macOS 11.0 Big Sur, URL Manager Pro 5.5 updates the Preferences Window with new icons that fit the Big Sur look and feel. The update also adds new Note, Date Added, and Date Modified columns to the main view (configurable via Preferences) and expands the size of the Edit Note window. ($35 new, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For 29 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About URL Manager Pro 5.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum