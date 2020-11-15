Share Facebook

Alco Blom has released version 5.5 of his URL Manager Pro bookmark manager—now a macOS Universal app that will run natively on both Macs with Apple’s M1 chip and Intel-based Macs (see “Apple M1 Chip Powers New MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini,” 10 November 2020). Compatible with macOS 11.0 Big Sur, URL Manager Pro 5.5 updates the Preferences Window with new icons that fit the Big Sur look and feel. The update also adds new Note, Date Added, and Date Modified columns to the main view (configurable via Preferences) and expands the size of the Edit Note window. ($35 new, free update, 13.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)