URL Manager Pro 5.7

Alco Blom has released version 5.7 of his URL Manager Pro bookmark manager, adding the capability to bookmark all tabs from all open windows with one click. The update also enables you to grab all URLs currently selected in an Apple Mail message. You can also optionally install the Add Bookmark Safari extension, which places a bookmark toolbar icon in Safari’s toolbar for directly adding bookmarks to URL Manager Pro. Free to download from its Web site or the Mac App Store, you can unlock all of URL Manager Pro’s features (including search, add all tabs, and importing/exporting bookmarks) for $35. ($35 new, free update, 13.0 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)