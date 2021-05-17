URL Manager Pro 5.8.1

Share Facebook

Alco Blom has released version 5.8.1 of his URL Manager Pro, adding a document-based iOS edition of the bookmark manager that’s included with the macOS edition. Place your bookmarks document in iCloud Drive (or any other cloud drive) and open it in URL Manager Pro for iOS. It comes with a Share extension for Safari and other apps for easy creation of bookmarks, as well as standard features such as adding notes, copying URLs in several formats, and opening URLs in several browsers. ($29.99 new, free update, 20.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)