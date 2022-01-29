URL Manager Pro 5.9

Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



Alco Blom has released version 5.9 of URL Manager Pro, adding support for drag and drop from the Search Results window. The bookmarks management utility also adds the Control-Tab keyboard shortcut to Show Next Tab in all windows, adds support for importing and exporting Safari’s Reading List, improves the Share extension for Firefox, and adds a preference that enables you to use the Return key to dismiss windows. ($29.99 new, free update, 20.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)