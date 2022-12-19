URL Manager Pro 6.1

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Alco Blom has released version 6.1 of URL Manager Pro, adding support for Apple’s Shortcuts and Markdown. The independent bookmark management utility also increases save history up to 100,000 Web pages, adds support for the Orion and DuckDuckGo Web browsers, and adds new preferences for opening URL Manager Pro at startup (macOS 13 Ventura only), hiding URL Manager Pro at startup, and selecting a startup bookmark document. ($34.99 new, free update, 22.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

