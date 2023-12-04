URL Manager Pro 6.4

Alco Blom has released version 6.4 of URL Manager Pro, adding support for file merging. The bookmark manager also adds an option to exclude websites from being added to the History (with support for regular expressions) and gains support for the Microsoft Edge Dev Web browser. ($34.99 new, free update, 23.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)
I have found this program work perfectly in so many way. For example with Apple News any article when using Pocket etc you need a two step process to access the site. URL Manager by managing just URLs work much easier. The ability to quickly colour code in a variety of colours works well.
Another huge benefit is the developer. He responds so quickly and gives a pragmatic view of possible enhancements. This program fits so many needs and has a robustness that you don’t see often because of bloated apps. I would highly recommend it.
