VLC Media Player 3.0.16

VideoLAN has updated its open-source VLC media player to version 3.0.16 with added Touch Bar support. The release also improves outlining of FreeType fonts, fixes a bug that caused Seek and Volume sliders to overlap with subtitles, resolves an issue that prevented opening DVD folders with non-ASCII characters, and fixes a bug that dropped audio on Seek with specific MP4 content. (Free, 49.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)