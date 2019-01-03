VLC Media Player 3.0.5

Share Facebook

VideoLAN has updated its open-source VLC media player to version 3.0.5, updating the VLC dark user interface to better match Dark mode in macOS 10.14 Mojave. The release also improves playback of RTSP (Real Time Streaming Protocol, used in conjunction with streaming video from IP cameras), fixes a bug reading some HDR metadata in MP4 files, improves connectivity with Chromecast, and updates YouTube support. Starting with version 3.0.5, VLC is distributed with runtime hardening enabled in Mojave, which will require any external VLC plugins to be signed by a DeveloperID certificate in order to continue working with the official VLC package. (Free, 48.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.7+)