VMware Fusion 11.0.2

VMware has issued version 11.0.2 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package in both standard and Pro editions, adding support for Windows 10 v1809, Windows Server 2019, and Windows Server v1809. The update also addresses an integer overflow vulnerability (CVE-2018-6983) in the virtual network devices that could allow a guest to execute code on the host and resolves a crash related to nested virtual machines. ($79.99/$159.99 new, $49/$119 upgrades, 495 MB, release notes, 10.13+)