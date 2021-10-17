Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit



VMware has released version 12.2 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package with a variety of bug fixes related to macOS 11 Big Sur. The update resolves an issue that prevented access to port forwarding on a NAT virtual machine if the traffic was routed through the host IP stack on Big Sur hosts, and fixes a bug that prevented Jumbo Frames from being enabled for NAT virtual machines and Host-only virtual networks on Big Sur hosts. VMware Fusion 12.2 also no longer supports macOS 10.15 Catalina and now requires Big Sur or later. (Free/$149.99/$199.99 new, $79/$99 upgrades, 612 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)