VMware has released version 12 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package with support for macOS 11 Big Sur and a lineup change. VMware Fusion 12 adds support for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1 3D-accelerated graphics, enables deployment of Kubernetes clusters (an open-source container platform that enables the operation of an elastic Web server framework), introduces the Sandbox Renderer that runs the virtual graphics engine in a separate thread with reduced privileges for added security, and adds support for USB 3.1 virtual devices.

The new VMware Fusion 12 Player replaces the VMware Fusion Standard edition and is now free for personal, non-commercial use—great for home and student users who want to access Windows apps and DirectX 11 games on their Macs (register for a personal use license at the VMware website). For commercial use, Fusion 12 Player costs $149 for a new license or $79 as an upgrade. VMware Fusion Pro supports individual use on up to three devices, which now include Windows or Linux PCs running Workstation, and is priced at $199 for a new license and $99 for an upgrade. Users who bought VMware Fusion 11.5 or Fusion 11.5 Pro after 15 June 2020 will automatically be given new license keys for Fusion 12 Player or Fusion 12 Pro. (Free/$149.99/$199.99 new, $79/$99 upgrades, 612 MB, release notes, macOS 10.15+)