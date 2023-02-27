VMware Fusion 13.0.1

Share Email

VMware has released version 13.0.1 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package, resolving an issue that prevented the app from creating or importing a Boot Camp partition as a virtual machine. The update also fixes a bug that prevented a guest operating system from connecting to the Internet when VPN with NAT was enabled on a macOS 12 Monterey host, addresses a bug that caused the system to reboot when macOS 13 Ventura was installed as the guest operating system, and resolves an issue with localized menu options. (Free/$149.99/$199.99 new, $79/$99 upgrades, 672 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)