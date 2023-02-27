VMware Fusion 13.0.1
VMware has released version 13.0.1 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package, resolving an issue that prevented the app from creating or importing a Boot Camp partition as a virtual machine. The update also fixes a bug that prevented a guest operating system from connecting to the Internet when VPN with NAT was enabled on a macOS 12 Monterey host, addresses a bug that caused the system to reboot when macOS 13 Ventura was installed as the guest operating system, and resolves an issue with localized menu options. (Free/$149.99/$199.99 new, $79/$99 upgrades, 672 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)
It is quite unclear from VMWare’s home page as how to obtain the free version for PERSONAL USE ON A SINGLE MACHINE. They do not consider it to be an upgrade for existing V12 users but a new product. Here is the website URL for obtaining it:
VMware Fusion Player – Personal Use License
You must have an existing account with VMware or set one up to download. It runs on both Apple silicon and Intel Mac’s and supports Windows 11.
Sorry if this is a stupid question, but…how do I get Win11? The MS site I landed on said you needed to be an “Insider” to d/l W11ARM.
I think that article was written before the initial final release of Windows 11. I was asking the same question initially. Here is a link for downloading the current Windows after you setup or sign in to an outlook account.
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11?
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows11
However, I am not sure which download to use if upgrading from Windows 10. I need to do more research on that. You also need to turn on encryption and activate Trusted Platform Module under Settings/Add Device. I have not yet done it but these are some of the things I have learned.
