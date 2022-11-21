Share Email

VMware has released version 13 of its VMware Fusion virtualization package with support for Windows 11 virtual machines on both Intel-based Macs and Apple M-series Macs. Intel-based Macs receive full support for Windows 11 with VMware Tools, allowing for host-guest interactions like drag-and-drop and copy-and-paste, share folders, and USB and Camera device passthrough. For Macs with M-series processors, VMware Tools provides virtual graphics and networking support for Windows 11 on ARM. (Note that VMware Fusion on M-series Macs does not support the Intel version of Windows.) The provided universal installer helps remove confusion over compatibility and makes mass deployment easier. VMware Fusion 13 also adds support for OpenGL 4.3 graphics in Windows and Linux VMs on Intel-based Macs, and in Linux VMs on M-series Macs.

VMware Fusion 13 Player continues to be free for personal, non-commercial use, and those with a version 12 license can register for a new version 13 key. For commercial use, VMware Fusion 13 Player costs $149 for a new license or $79 for an upgrade. VMware Fusion Pro is priced at $199 for a new license and $99 for an upgrade. (Free/$149.99/$199.99 new, $79/$99 upgrades, 672 MB, release notes, macOS 12+)