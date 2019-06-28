Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Web Confidential 5.0

Alco Blom has released version 5 of his venerable Web Confidential password manager (which TidBITS has been covering since 1998; see “Web Confidential: Securing Information of All Sorts,” 3 August 1998), which was rewritten from scratch in order to meet the 64-bit requirements in the upcoming macOS 10.15 Catalina. Additionally, the update adds support for Touch ID and the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro models, brings support for AppleScript, enables you to import passwords from tab-delimited text files, and add support for large text sizes. Web Confidential 5 is priced at $25, and you can upgrade from previous versions for $20. ($25 new from the Web Confidential Web site or the Mac App Store, $20 upgrade, 6.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Comments About Web Confidential 5.0

