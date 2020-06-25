Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has released Yojimbo 4.5, a significant update that now uses iCloud to sync data among multiple Macs and adds support for Touch ID as an alternative to password entry. The information organizer now stores synchronization data on Apple’s servers, which means that the amount of space it occupies is charged against your iCloud storage allowance. The update also adds a Make Backup Now command on the main application menu, shows the size of the local data storage in the Sync preferences display, adds new Format for Dark Mode and Format for Light Mode commands to the Format menu, and makes numerous improvements to Yojimbo’s appearance when using Dark mode. Yojimbo no longer supports direct creation of Web Archive items (instead making a PDF of the Web page at the indicated location) and now requires a minimum of macOS 10.13.6 High Sierra. ($30 new, free update, 8.0 MB, release notes, 10.13.6+)