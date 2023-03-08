Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Yojimbo 4.6.3

Bare Bones Software has published Yojimbo 4.6.3 with a handful of bug fixes for the information organizer, plus a new app icon. The release resolves a crash that could occur after having activated the Sync preference pane (particularly with very large data stores), notifies you if errors occur during syncing, fixes a bug that would interfere with iPad syncing under certain network conditions, ensures toolbar items use the correct pop-up menu arrow indicator when running in macOS 13 Ventura, and returns scanning to some semblance of working order so a connected scanner in the macOS Printers & Scanners settings pane works as expected. ($30 new, free update, 9.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)

Comments About Yojimbo 4.6.3

