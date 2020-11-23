Share Facebook

Bare Bones Software has published Yojimbo 4.6, adding native support for M1-based Macs and welcoming back the return of the Downloads window to the Window menu. The information organizer also now creates PDF archives of Web pages asynchronously so as not to stall the user interface, creates a PDF archive directly from the downloaded data when creating a PDF from a web address (rather than trying to snapshot it like a Web page), fixes a cosmetic issue when drawing text in the item list while in Dark mode, restores bookmarklet installation to working order, and changes a default behavior so that Yojimbo no longer attempts to force a light appearance based on the note’s text or background while displaying or editing notes in Dark mode. ($30 new, free update, 9.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13.6+)