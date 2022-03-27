Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.10 with new and enhanced features and bug fixes. The release adds support for signing into Zoom using an Apple ID on both Zoom desktop and mobile apps, adds the capability to use your Mac’s camera to detect where a face is on the screen and apply the selected avatar effect, adds support for live streaming of a meeting or webinar directly to Twitch, enables hosts to rename meeting participants in the waiting room before they enter the meeting, brings support for cloud storage on SharePoint and Box services, enables users to send short video messages to other Zoom users, resolves an issue regarding requiring re-authentication more frequently than configured by the account, and fixes a bug that prevented uploading of virtual backgrounds on macOS 11 Big Sur. (Free, 30.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)