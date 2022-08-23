Skip to content
Josh Centers

Zoom 5.11.9

After Zoom updated its eponymous video conferencing app to version 5.11.5 and 5.11.6 to address a concerning security issue, the company has now released 5.11.9 with a long list of improvements and bug fixes. Zoom now makes it easier to access cloud recordings, supports up to 25 custom languages for interpretation, lets hosts broadcast microphone audio to all breakout rooms, adds more shapes to the in-meeting Whiteboard, and enhances phone and Contact Center features. (Free, 35.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

