Zoom 5.12.8

Zoom has issued version 5.12.6 of its eponymous video conferencing app with a variety of additions and bug fixes. The release now enables you to adjust the order of product tabs on the desktop client, enables screen sharers to view a preview of the shared content other participants are seeing by hovering their mouse near the floating toolbar, adds support for up to 1,000 participants in end-to-end encrypted meetings, allows channel owners to designate up to 50 admins to a chat channel, adds Dutch language support, resolves an issue with GIF searches returning a network error, improves whiteboard performance with high numbers of concurrent editors, fixes a bug that caused older SMS messages to not be available, and resolves an issue regarding a network connection and sharing with AirPlay.

Shortly after this release, Zoom issued version 5.12.7 with some minor bug fixes and version 5.12.8 with the introduction of Zoom Mail and Calendar Clients. The Zoom Mail Client enables you to access, manage, compose, and respond to emails directly from the Zoom desktop client while integrating a calendar service enables you to schedule new meetings directly in a calendar with an associated Zoom meeting. (Free, 82.7 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)