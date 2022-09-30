Share Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email



Zoom has issued version 5.12 of its eponymous video conferencing app, renaming Zoom Chat to Zoom Team Chat and updating the app’s icon. The release also visually enhances profile cards to better convey information about users and contacts; enables hosts to assign participants as sign language interpreters; updates settings for original sound, noise suppression, and other advanced audio controls; enables scheduling of recurring meetings from the Mac client; resolves chat connectivity issues when switching from wired to wireless connections; fixes a bug that caused saved whiteboards to be overwritten; and addresses higher CPU usage when using Zoom Whiteboard. (Free, 86 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)