Zoom 5.13.10

Zoom has published version 5.13.10 of the Zoom video conferencing app, allowing up to 100 Breakout Rooms for all accounts, with up to 1000 participants across all Breakout Rooms. The release also consolidates all notifications for cloud recordings and transcripts, missed phone and video calls, and more into the Activity Center; adds Dark mode support for Mail and Calendar; enables version history for in-meeting whiteboards; adds end-to-end encrypted meeting support with identity information provided by Okta; and localizes Mail and Calendar user interfaces for Japanese, Spanish, French, and German. (Free, 94.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)