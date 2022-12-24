Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Zoom 5.13

Zoom has issued version 5.13 of the Zoom video conferencing app with a wide range of improvements and bug fixes for meetings, webinars, team chats, and more. The update adds an additional toggle in the bottom-left corner of the shared content to improve annotations toolbar accessibility, adds support for Q&A plus creating polls directly in meetings, enables scheduling of meetings with members of a chat channel directly from Team Chat, adds the option to pause/play an animated GIF in Team Chat, resolves an issue that prevented an imported contact from displaying properly when receiving a call, fixes a bug that caused the automatic sign-out setting to be applied inconsistently, and addresses problems with copying and pasting text with an embedded link. (Free, 87.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

