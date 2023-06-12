Zoom 5.14.10

Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Zoom has published version 5.14.10 of the Zoom video conferencing app with a few changes to existing features and other enhancements. The release updates the dropdown menu (located in the top-right corner) to consolidate various options and makes the Always Show Meeting Control setting permanently available. The update also adds support for name pronunciation in the Profile card, enhances captioning control for hosts and co-hosts, improves the visibility of participants who have raised their hand, and resolves an issue regarding status presence syncing with Outlook if personal contacts have a matching email in Zoom contacts. (Free, 101.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

