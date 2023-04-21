Zoom 5.14.5

Share Email

Zoom has published version 5.14.5 of the Zoom video conferencing app with various enhancements. The release enables users to customize the color of the captioning text, adds support for Continuous Meeting Chat file and image synchronization to allow participants to access them after the meeting, enables webinar hosts to add information about speakers in the Resources tab, increases the maximum file size that Team Chat users can upload to 1 GB, resolves an issue that caused one-time password verification failures, fixes a bug that caused special characters to display incorrectly in the Activity Center, and addresses a problem with Team Chat messages not syncing correctly. (Free, 100.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)