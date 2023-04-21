Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Zoom 5.14.5

Zoom has published version 5.14.5 of the Zoom video conferencing app with various enhancements. The release enables users to customize the color of the captioning text, adds support for Continuous Meeting Chat file and image synchronization to allow participants to access them after the meeting, enables webinar hosts to add information about speakers in the Resources tab, increases the maximum file size that Team Chat users can upload to 1 GB, resolves an issue that caused one-time password verification failures, fixes a bug that caused special characters to display incorrectly in the Activity Center, and addresses a problem with Team Chat messages not syncing correctly. (Free, 100.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Zoom 5.14.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum