Agen Schmitz

Zoom 5.14

Zoom has published version 5.14 of the Zoom video conferencing app, adding the capability to set the status to Out of Office. The release also improves the visibility of participants with raised hands, enables hosts to capture sign language interpretation in cloud recordings, adds support for Dark mode to Zoom Mail, enables Team Chat channel owners to disable or restrict the use of the @all mention within that channel, includes participants’ display names when placed in immersive view, resolves an issue regarding the host not being recognized in a meeting, and fixes a bug that caused screen flickering when sharing a screen and recording locally. (Free, 98.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Zoom 5.14

