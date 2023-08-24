Skip to content
Zoom 5.15.10

Zoom has issued version 5.15.10 of the Zoom video conferencing app with various improvements. The release provides an improved bandwidth limitation control to webinar hosts running Production Studio, adds a profanity filter feature that prevents the automated transcription from displaying inappropriate words, enables individuals to configure Personalized Denoise in the audio settings to suppress background noise in meetings better, and enables Mail users to create and share email templates. (Free, 105.4 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Comments About Zoom 5.15.10

