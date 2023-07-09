Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz No comments

Zoom 5.15.2

Zoom issued version 5.15 of the Zoom video conferencing app with updates to its Mail, Calendar, and Team Chat features. The release now enables you to import messages from Gmail, adds support for shared inboxes in Zoom Mail, supports @username mentions of other users when composing an email, allows access to settings for Google and Microsoft calendars in Zoom Calendar settings, enables screen sharing during one-on-one chats in Team Chat, enhances screen sharing to allow meeting participants to share two desktop screens at once, and resolves a network connection issue causing audio and video freezes. This release was followed up with version 5.15.2 with unspecified bug fixes and security enhancements. (Free, 101.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

Comments About Zoom 5.15.2

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum