Zoom 5.15.2

Zoom issued version 5.15 of the Zoom video conferencing app with updates to its Mail, Calendar, and Team Chat features. The release now enables you to import messages from Gmail, adds support for shared inboxes in Zoom Mail, supports @username mentions of other users when composing an email, allows access to settings for Google and Microsoft calendars in Zoom Calendar settings, enables screen sharing during one-on-one chats in Team Chat, enhances screen sharing to allow meeting participants to share two desktop screens at once, and resolves a network connection issue causing audio and video freezes. This release was followed up with version 5.15.2 with unspecified bug fixes and security enhancements. (Free, 101.1 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)