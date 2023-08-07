Zoom 5.15.5

Share Email

Zoom has issued version 5.15.5 of the Zoom video conferencing app with improvements and bug fixes. The release enables desktop client users to view current Wi-Fi connection statistics through the Statistics tab in client settings, lets account admins restrict the ability of guest participants to remote control another participant’s screen during sharing, adds translation enhancement to contextual menu actions, enables importing of Office 365 emails to Zoom Mail, automatically recommends available time slots based on all attendees’ availability when scheduling an event, resolves an issue for a subset of users regarding the possibility of calls unexpectedly merging, and fixes a bug that caused client settings to be lost after an operating system update. (Free, 101.8 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)