Zoom 5.16.1

Zoom has issued version 5.16 of the Zoom video conferencing app with numerous improvements and bug fixes. The release adds new keyboard shortcuts to make it easier to switch between Zoom product tabs, improves Webinar resources to display multiple resource links at a time during a webinar, enables users to create their own emojis in Team Chat, adds the capability to schedule messages for future delivery, resolves an issue with a rescheduled meeting creating a duplicate calendar event, fixes issues with annotating during screen sharing, and resolves an issue related to slide control with Google Slides. Shortly after this release, Zoom was updated to version 5.16.1 to resolve an issue regarding contacts invited as part of scheduling a meeting not receiving the invite and provide greater host control of AI Companion during meetings. (Free, 112 MB, release notes, macOS 10.10+)