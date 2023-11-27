Skip to content
Agen Schmitz No comments

Zoom 5.16.10

Zoom has issued version 5.16.10 of the Zoom video conferencing app, changing the local storage duration for free accounts to one year. The update also enables you to sign in to multiple accounts and switch between them without going through the sign-out and sign-in process (if allowed by account owners), introduces inline presence visibility for both 1:1 chats and group chats/channels, adds a Chat with Everyone link for meetings scheduled with Continuous Meeting Chat (enabling chatting before or after the meeting), and adds Swedish language support (hej!). This is also the final release that will support macOS 10.11 El Capitan and 10.12 Sierra, with the forthcoming version 5.17 requiring a minimum of 10.13 High Sierra or higher. (Free, 119.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.11+)

Comments About Zoom 5.16.10

