Zoom 5.17.10

Share Email



Zoom has issued version 5.17.10 of the Zoom video conferencing app, adding native screen-sharing support in macOS 14 Sonoma. The update also adds an all-screens mode that allows the host to request all participants share their screen for a scrollable side-by-side view, brings additional Waiting Room customization options for admins, adds an option that allows webinar attendees to view Q&A submissions from other attendees, enhances the Zoom Calendar scheduler and notifications, resolves an issue with the Outlook calendar integration causing inaccurate host details, and fixes a bug that prevented you from seeing a user’s profile card when in a meeting. (Free, 124.2 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)