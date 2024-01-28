Skip to content
Thoughtful, detailed coverage of everything Apple for 33 years
and the TidBITS Content Network for Apple professionals
Log In
Agen Schmitz 1 comment

Zoom 5.17.5

Zoom has issued version 5.17.5 of the Zoom video conferencing app, providing greater control of which product tabs are shown and their displayed order. The release introduces a new presenter layout for screen sharing to combine your video and shared screen, expands automated and translated captioning support to Cantonese and Thai languages, enables admins to restrict channel posting to replies in Team Chat, addresses slide control incompatibility with some versions of Microsoft PowerPoint, fixes a bug that prevented video ratio from changing when deselecting HD video, and resolves an issue regarding pasting two-factor authentication codes received during sign-in. (Free, 123.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)

Subscribe today so you don’t miss any TidBITS articles!

Every week you’ll get tech tips, in-depth reviews, and insightful news analysis for discerning Apple users. For over 33 years, we’ve published professional, member-supported tech journalism that makes you smarter.

Registration confirmation will be emailed to you.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA. The Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Comments About Zoom 5.17.5

Start the discussion in the TidBITS Discourse forum