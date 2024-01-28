Zoom 5.17.5

Share Email



Zoom has issued version 5.17.5 of the Zoom video conferencing app, providing greater control of which product tabs are shown and their displayed order. The release introduces a new presenter layout for screen sharing to combine your video and shared screen, expands automated and translated captioning support to Cantonese and Thai languages, enables admins to restrict channel posting to replies in Team Chat, addresses slide control incompatibility with some versions of Microsoft PowerPoint, fixes a bug that prevented video ratio from changing when deselecting HD video, and resolves an issue regarding pasting two-factor authentication codes received during sign-in. (Free, 123.9 MB, release notes, macOS 10.13+)