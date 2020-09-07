Zoom 5.2.2

Share Facebook

Zoom has updated its eponymous video-conferencing app to version 5.2.2, adding a high-fidelity audio mode and custom gallery view organization. Available in the Advanced Audio preferences, the high-fidelity audio mode enables you to disable echo cancellation and post-processing while raising audio codec quality to 48Khz, 96Kbps mono/192kbps stereo (requires a professional audio interface, microphone, and headphones). The release also enables hosts and co-hosts to re-order the gallery view (as well as allow participants to create their own custom views), adds support for custom languages (must be configured on the Web portal and requires version 5.2.1 or later), adds support for users to pin and spotlight up to 9 participants with host permission, and now enables Webinar attendees to access Phone Call and Call Me options for audio. Zoom is free to download and use for up to 40 minutes and up to 100 participants in a meeting but includes paid tiers that provide unlimited meeting times and up to 500 participants. (Free, 21.5 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)