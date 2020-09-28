Skip to content
Agen Schmitz

Zoom has updated its eponymous videoconferencing app to version 5.3 with improvements and bug fixes. The release ensures that deleting a meeting in the desktop client will now delete the calendar event on the synced calendar; enables you to apply studio effects such as eyebrows, mustache and beard, and lip color filters; rolls up closed captioning as new captions are added; ensures that scheduling a new meeting will always check the user’s Web settings; enables hosts to create breakout rooms with the option for participants to self-select a room; and resolves an issue with some webinar chats not being saved. Zoom is free to download and use for up to 40 minutes and up to 100 participants in a meeting but includes paid tiers that provide unlimited meeting times and up to 500 participants. (Free, 22.6 MB, release notes, macOS 10.9+)

